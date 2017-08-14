Three more cases of bird flu have been discovered in the Western Cape and Mpumalanga.

The department of agriculture‚ forestry and fisheries disclosed on Monday evening that another case of HPAI H5N8 had been detected in a commercial layer farm in the Steve Tshwete Local Municipality on August 7.

Control measures had been applied and all birds culled‚ it said.

It also revealed that the first cases of HPAI H5N8 in ostriches had been confirmed in two commercial ostrich farms in the Western Cape Province in the Hessequa Local Municipality on the August 9.

“Quarantine has been instituted and the application of disease control measures have commenced‚” the department said.

It said these recently detected outbreaks bring the total number of outbreaks to 16; eight of which were in commercial chickens‚ three outbreaks in wild birds‚ two outbreaks in commercial ostrich‚ two outbreaks in backyard poultry and one outbreak in birds that were kept as a hobby.

“The Department has received requests to vaccinate and these requests are under consideration. As can be appreciated‚ all possible pros and cons have to be carefully assessed in order for a decision to be reached. At the moment‚ vaccination against Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza is prohibited for the long term benefit of the poultry industry at large.

“The Department has applied for additional funding to deal with the disease control measures‚ including compensation where applicable‚” the department said.