There have been four cases of vaccine-preventable diphtheria‚ a bacterial infection that can be deadly‚ in Helderberg in the Western Cape. One person has died.

Two infected children were siblings and one infected person was their mother and the other their neighbour.

It is not clear who has died.

National Institute for Communicable Diseases consultant Professor Lucille Blumberg said "the four cases are an outbreak but there have been no new cases this week".

"The message [from this] is that children must get their booster vaccination shots at 18 months and at school going age." The vaccines are given at six weeks‚ ten weeks and 14 weeks of age. Boosters of the vaccine are given at 18 month‚ six years of age and 12 years of age.