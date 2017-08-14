School pupil accused of kicking teen in horrific video granted bail
14 August 2017 - 13:17
The 19-year old school boy whose father handed him over to police in connection with a shocking video of an assault on a teenage girl was granted bail in the Ntuzuma Court outside Durban on Monday.
Lindokuhle Dube was handed over to police on Friday night after horrific footage of the assault went viral.
Dube and the teen were pupils at the Siyathuthuka Secondary School in Inanda north of Durban at the time of the incident in November last year. Both have since moved to other schools.
He was granted R1500 bail and the case was adjourned.
