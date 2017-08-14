South Africa

SIU to probe procurement at Correctional Services and the Independent Development Trust

14 August 2017 - 10:59 By Timeslive
Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Advocate Michael Masutha. File photo
President Jacob Zuma has authorised the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to probe procurement by the Department of Correctional Services (DCS) and the Independent Development Trust (IDT).

The proclamation‚ confirmed in a statement by the Presidency on Monday‚ authorises the SIU to investigate allegations including:

- The procurement of fencing and associated security works‚ including the appointment of professional consultants by DCS and IDT and payment made in respect therefore in a manner that was not fair‚ equitable‚ transparent‚ competitive;

- Non-performance by the service providers and professional consultants appointed by DCS and IDT for the fencing and associated security works;

- Serious maladministration in connection with the affairs of the state institutions

- Improper or unlawful conduct by officials or employees of the state institutions

- Unlawful appropriation or expenditure of public money or property

- Unlawful‚ irregular or unapproved acquisitive act‚ transaction‚ measure or practice having a bearing upon State property

- Intentional or negligent loss of public money‚ and

- Unlawful or improper conduct by any person‚ which has caused or many cause serious harm to the interests of the public or any category thereof.

