President Jacob Zuma has authorised the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to probe procurement by the Department of Correctional Services (DCS) and the Independent Development Trust (IDT).

The proclamation‚ confirmed in a statement by the Presidency on Monday‚ authorises the SIU to investigate allegations including:

- The procurement of fencing and associated security works‚ including the appointment of professional consultants by DCS and IDT and payment made in respect therefore in a manner that was not fair‚ equitable‚ transparent‚ competitive;

- Non-performance by the service providers and professional consultants appointed by DCS and IDT for the fencing and associated security works;

- Serious maladministration in connection with the affairs of the state institutions

- Improper or unlawful conduct by officials or employees of the state institutions

- Unlawful appropriation or expenditure of public money or property

- Unlawful‚ irregular or unapproved acquisitive act‚ transaction‚ measure or practice having a bearing upon State property

- Intentional or negligent loss of public money‚ and

- Unlawful or improper conduct by any person‚ which has caused or many cause serious harm to the interests of the public or any category thereof.