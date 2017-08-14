Taxi drivers stop cellphone thief

A thief was struck by “instant karma” after he stole a cellphone and taxi drivers took justice into their own hands.

Kosie van der Merwe‚ a farmer from Kinross in Mpumalanga‚ was driving to the Witbank Airport on Thursday around 5pm‚ with the window of his red Toyota Hilux bakkie open.

At a traffic light in Emalahleni a man asked Van der Merwe for a cigarette with his body slightly turned and his right hand in his pocket. Van der Merwe said he does not smoke.

The thief pulled out an Okapi knife‚ raised it above his shoulder “like he was throwing a ball” and demanded Van der Merwe’s Samsung S8.