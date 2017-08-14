The Mpumalanga Department of Education has expressed shock after a primary school teacher was shot dead in full view of pupils on Monday.

Kate Chiloane‚ 30‚ was allegedly shot by her husband who later shot himself dead at their home.

The incident happened at Sedibasathutho primary school near Bushbuckridge.

“The Department is currently monitoring the situation at the school and has also deployed officials from the wellness section to render counselling services to the learners‚ educators and some family members. We are deeply saddened by this tragic accident and hereby send our condolences to the family of the deceased and those who affected by her passing.

“The Department will work with SAPS and other relevant institutions to probe the circumstances that led to this regrettable incident" said Education MEC Reginah Mhaule in a statement.

Chiloane had been with the school for a year after being appointed last year in January.

This is not the first incident of a teacher being shot dead in front of pupils.

In March‚ Priscilla Mchunu‚ a deputy principal at Laduma High School in Edendale in Pietermaritzburg‚ was also gunned down in front of her Grade 12 pupils.