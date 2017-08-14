The pain of being black and Muslim

Nabeelah Khan used to think of her skin colour as a disability.

At age 11 she discovered that she was different when her family moved from Ladysmith in KwaZulu-Natal to Johannesburg. She stood out as the only person with an obviously mixed lineage in her new school in Lenasia‚ a largely Indian community in the south of Johannesburg.

Khan’s mother has both Zulu and Indian parentage and her father is Indian.

But Khan is not comfortable being called Indian because that label has caused “a lot pain and difficulty”. That inner conflict started when she was young.

At primary school a fellow pupil told her that her hijab (a head scarf worn by Muslim women) won’t hide the fact that she is a witch.