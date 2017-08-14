South Africa

Three alleged robbers killed in Durban highway shootout

14 August 2017 - 14:58 By Suthentira Govender
Image: iStock

Rescue Care spokesman Garrith Jamieson said paramedics had responded to a shooting on the M13‚ near the Paradise Valley interchange.

Police said they were still at the scene and would respond with more information as soon as it became available.

Two weeks ago four gunmen died following a shootout with police on the N2 near Riverhorse Valley.

Members of the Hawks and the elite National Intervention Unit intercepted the gang as they were allegedly on their way to commit a house robbery. According to a well-placed police source‚ officials intercepted their car‚ a white Mercedes‚ and a shoot-out ensued. They veered into oncoming traffic.

 

