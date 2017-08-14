Vadi wants taxi association to commit to no violence
The three-month suspension on the Nancefield Dube West Taxi Association (Nanduwe) can be revoked if the association can commit to safety requirements set by the department of roads and transport.
The department’s MEC Ismail Vadi said this on Monday‚ hours after extending the one-month suspension imposed on Nanduwe.
Five taxi ranks and routes operated by Nanduwe and Witwatersrand African Taxi Association (Wata) were closed on July 13 following violent clashes between these associations.
The suspension on Wata was lifted on August 14 because it has agreed to remove armed private security guards in affected areas and it has submitted a signed document declaring that its members will conduct their business in a peaceful manner.
Vadi said Nanduwe has not followed stipulated processes meant to end violence and intimidation in the area hence they received an additional three months ban.
“My office is still engaging with Nanduwe to find a lasting solution but everything is up to them. They must commit to the set conditions and the suspension will be lifted immediately.
“I am disappointed by Nanduwe’s action. The suspension affects thousands of commuters but it has to be implemented to ensure public safety for all‚” said Vadi.
Nanduwe officials could not comment‚ fearing victimisation.
Before the July suspension‚ Soweto police dealt with several cases of violence and assault linked to the ongoing taxi rivalry.
In July‚ five people were killed and two sustained bullet wounds in separate incidents that police connect to the taxi feud.
“I don’t have the exact figures but I can confirm that a number of people were arrested mid-July as a result of Soweto taxi violence.
“No incidents were reported after the July suspension but more than four taxis were impounded for operating on suspended routes‚” said police spokesman Kay Makhubela.
Increased police presence will remain on all affected routes.
Several taxi commuters seem to be pleased with the latest developments‚ saying the suspension had a negative impact on their pockets.
But some are worried that the suspension of one association might fuel the violence.
In a statement issued on Monday‚ MEC for Community Safety Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane warned that her office will not tolerate any acts of violence and intimidation.
