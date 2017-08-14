Vadi wants taxi association to commit to no violence

The three-month suspension on the Nancefield Dube West Taxi Association (Nanduwe) can be revoked if the association can commit to safety requirements set by the department of roads and transport.

The department’s MEC Ismail Vadi said this on Monday‚ hours after extending the one-month suspension imposed on Nanduwe.

Five taxi ranks and routes operated by Nanduwe and Witwatersrand African Taxi Association (Wata) were closed on July 13 following violent clashes between these associations.