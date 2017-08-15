Concerns about the involvement of former SABC chief financial officer James Aguma in the awarding of a lucrative TV licence debt-collection contract have been raised by the High Court in Johannesburg.

The court‚ without giving reasons for its order‚ last month set aside a contract that the broadcaster signed with Lornavision in 2015. Lornavision is owned by Kuben Moodley‚ a former special advisor to Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane.

Now‚ in a judgment setting out reasons for that order‚ Acting Judge Sydwell Shangisa said the head of the SABC’s audience services division Sylvia Tladi was not party to the signing of the Lornavision contract and its subsequent management. Moodley and Aguma were among the signatories to the agreement.