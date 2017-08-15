The Western Cape has become the latest province to be hit by a highly contagious strain of bird flu.

Sixteen outbreaks have occurred in SA since June this year‚ in Mpumalanga and Gauteng.

The Western Cape Department of Agriculture confirmed Tuesday the presence of the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI)‚ type H5N8‚ in two ostrich farms in the Heidelberg area.

“At this stage‚ it appears that the incidence has been confined to the two properties. Farms within 3km of the affected farms will be placed under quarantine and testing in the surrounding areas will continue‚” the department said in a statement.

Avian influenza is a viral respiratory disease of birds believed to be transmitted by wild migratory birds. In Southern Africa‚ the H5N8 strain of the disease also affected the poultry industry in Zimbabwe‚ where thousands of commercial birds have died or had to be culled.

There is currently no preventive vaccine used or treatment for HPAI H5N8. Current practice in most regions of the world requires the culling of infected birds.