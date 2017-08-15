A 400% increase in train cancellations in the Western Cape has been recorded over two years.

"Train cancellations in the Western Cape have risen from 3% in October 2015‚ to well over 15% by July 2017‚" said Hinana.

"This sharp rise is extremely alarming‚" he said in a statement.

Hinana said rail remains the backbone of commuter public transport in the Western Cape. "However‚ it is continuously unreliable."

Currently‚ more than 620‚000 passengers make use of Metrorail across the province‚ equating to 48% of the total commuter traffic.

The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) on Tuesday briefed the Standing Committee on the current state of the Metrorail service.