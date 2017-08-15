Child dies after bakkie full of schoolchildren crashes

A teenager has died after a bakkie full of schoolchildren crashed at around 8am on Tuesday morning.

The scholar was one of 17 children crammed into the vehicle when it lost control on a rural road between Mandini and Eshowi‚ in KwaZulu-Natal‚

IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson Paul Herbst said the 14-year-old boy was found dead on the scene and that six other children were critically injured.