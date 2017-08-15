South Africa

Child dies after bakkie full of schoolchildren crashes

15 August 2017 - 14:10 By Alex Patrick
Six critical patients were airlifted by the South African Air Force‚ using an Oryx helicopter.
Six critical patients were airlifted by the South African Air Force‚ using an Oryx helicopter.
Image: IPSS Medical Rescue

A teenager has died after a bakkie full of schoolchildren crashed at around 8am on Tuesday morning.

The scholar was one of 17 children crammed into the vehicle when it lost control on a rural road between Mandini and Eshowi‚ in KwaZulu-Natal‚

IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson Paul Herbst said the 14-year-old boy was found dead on the scene and that six other children were critically injured.

The wreckage of the bakkie.
The wreckage of the bakkie.
Image: IPSS Medical Rescue

The critical patients had to be airlifted to hospital because of the conditions of the roads.

“Owing to the severity of the injuries and accessibility (to the scene)‚ the six critical patients were airlifted by the South African Air Force‚ using an Oryx helicopter‚“ Herbst said.

Air Mercy Services assisted with airlifting patients to Ngwelezana Hospital in Empangeni.

The moderately injured children were transported by road to hospital for further care.

The accident occurred almost two hours away from the nearest hospital.

Air Mercy Services assisted with airlifting patients to Ngwelezana Hospital.
Air Mercy Services assisted with airlifting patients to Ngwelezana Hospital.
Image: IPSS Medical Rescue
READ MORE

Fourth cash-in-transit heist gang member nabbed after police shootout

Police have confirmed that three men killed during a shootout on Durban's M13 highway on Monday afternoon were among a gang who robbed security ...
News
1 day ago

312 dead as mudslides, flooding sweep through Sierra Leone capital

At least 312 people were killed and more than 2,000 left homeless on Monday when heavy flooding hit Sierra Leone's capital of Freetown, leaving ...
News
1 day ago

Three alleged robbers killed in Durban highway shootout

Three people were killed in a shootout during a suspected cash-in-transit heist in Durban on Monday.
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Police arrest women for leaving small children alone at home while she went to ... South Africa
  2. Web firm fights US government over protester data in fresh privacy clash Sci-Tech
  3. 369 Capetonians fined for ignoring water curbs South Africa
  4. LISTEN: Our journalists take you inside their #GuptaEmails story South Africa
  5. Taxi driver apprehends passenger who attacked him with acid South Africa

Latest Videos

'I just want my child, even if it's just his body: Majakaneng mother
Vigilant couple outsmarts hijackers in Midrand
X