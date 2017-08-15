He argued that South Africa had no extradition treaty with Lebanon and that “no extradition of a South African can be effected without the written permission of the President”.

Govender said only once such a request was processed properly through all the executive channels could the President consider the matter.

“The President considers a host of considerations including foreign relations and constitutional rights of the citizens involved in such a procedure.”

He said Lebanese authorities had not made a formal request to extradite the suspects.

“The applicants are not at risk of being arrested. They have tried to interdict the President in advance to consider a theoretical possibility‚ if it ever occurs‚ despite the fact that he is duty bound to consider it and even refuse it.”

Kaka‚ speaking to TimesLIVE outside court‚ said the State had taken a narrow view on their application.

“They have missed the point. The arrest warrant was issued based on fundamentally flawed information.

“It’s based on information that we travelled to Lebanon‚ which none of us have ever done in our lives. This has been verified by an independent third party.”

He said for the alleged offence to have occurred they would have to have been in Lebanon‚ “which we were not”.

“It we were not in Lebanon there can be no crime and if there was no crime there can be no arrest warrant.”

Kaka said the state was arguing that the President must not be limited in his executive powers‚ but all we are doing is asking the State to hold off on effecting the warrants‚ while we resolve the matter in Lebanon‚ through that country's courts‚ and in France through Interpol's oversight body.

“We are not asking the State to get rid of the Red Notice. We could not as they have no jurisdiction to do that. That's what we want Interpol to do. We just want time to resolve this matter which is infringing our rights and is an abuse of Interpol's systems.

“The assertion by the police and State that we will not be arrested is cold comfort. This matter is urgent‚ because we are listed as international fugitives which means we can be arrested at any time.

“They say they will not arrest us‚ yet they are opposing our application. Why?”

He said they believed their application was being opposed because it would open the floodgates and that people who have Red Notices in their names would want to pre-emptively stop the processes.

“Ours is different in that processes used to obtain the warrants for our arrests are fundamentally flawed.”