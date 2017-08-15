South Africa

Court weighs heavily on shoulders of #FeesMustFall activist

15 August 2017 - 13:15 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
Fees Must Fall activist Mcebo Dlamini. File photo.
Image: Gallo Images / City Press / Elizabeth Sejake

Fees Must Fall activist Mcebo Dlamini says he should be concentrating on his law studies instead of being repeatedly dragged to court.

"When you want to concentrate‚ you remember‚ you have a court case … This thing is hanging like a sword‚" Dlamini said on Tuesday.

He was speaking after appearing in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court where he faces charges of theft‚ assault‚ public violence and malicious damage to property in connection with student protests in October 2016.

The case was postponed to August 29 for him to instruct a new attorney.

Dlamini said he had consulted with an attorney after his case was previously postponed.

Students still want free education: Mcebo Dlamini

The call for free education is an objective university students are still advocating for‚ Fees Must Fall activist Mcebo Dlamini said on Wednesday.
News
20 days ago

"We consulted and I expected him in court today‚ but he did not come". Dlamini said he would have to find yet another attorney.

"This (case) is an experience and exposure. It means my life revolves around the courts‚ not representing people but I'm the one dragged to court.

"This case is getting complicated … because one minute you agree with your lawyer‚ you consult but for unforseen reasons they dont make it to court."

Speaking outside the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court at his previous appearance in July‚ he said the call for free education was an objective university students were still advocating for.

“Whatever happens‚ we will never shift our eyes from our objectives and we are still advocating for free education‚ very strongly.”

