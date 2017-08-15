Fees Must Fall activist Mcebo Dlamini says he should be concentrating on his law studies instead of being repeatedly dragged to court.

"When you want to concentrate‚ you remember‚ you have a court case … This thing is hanging like a sword‚" Dlamini said on Tuesday.

He was speaking after appearing in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court where he faces charges of theft‚ assault‚ public violence and malicious damage to property in connection with student protests in October 2016.

The case was postponed to August 29 for him to instruct a new attorney.

Dlamini said he had consulted with an attorney after his case was previously postponed.