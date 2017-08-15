South Africa

Grace Mugabe to appear in court over Johannesburg assault charge

15 August 2017 - 12:54 By Nico Gous And Jan Bornman
Zimbabwe first lady Grace Mugabe. File photo
Zimbabwe first lady Grace Mugabe. File photo
Image: Jekesai NJIKIZANA / AFP

Grace Mugabe‚ the wife of Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe‚ has presented herself to South African police and is due to appear in a Johannesburg court on Tuesday.

This comes after a Johannesburg model claimed that she was assaulted by Grace after being in the company of her two sons at the weekend.

Gabriella Engels‚ 20‚ alleged she was assaulted at the Capital 20 West hotel in Sandton on Sunday night.

Engels said she suffered gashes to her forehead and scalp.

Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo declined to offer any details on the case when contacted telephonically on Tuesday morning.

However‚ he subsequently issued a statement saying: "Since yesterday‚ it has emerged on several media and social media platforms that a 20-year-old South African woman was allegedly assaulted by a prominent woman at a hotel in Sandton."

Mugabe hit me: model

Gabriella Engels says Zimbabwe's first lady assaulted her with appliance cord, gashing her forehead
News
8 hours ago

 "The South African Police Service can confirm that after 16:00 yesterday‚ 14 August 2017‚ the 20-year-old woman registered a case of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

"The investigation into this case has already reached an advanced stage‚" Naidoo said.

"The suspect in this matter cannot be named because she has not as yet appeared in court.

"We request that the SAPS be allowed to conduct a thorough investigation and to follow due process."

On Monday‚ the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) and a criminal lawyer told TimesLIVE that diplomatic immunity would not apply in this case.

“Firstly‚ for it to apply‚ she needs to be here on official business. It won’t apply if she’s here on holiday or for something else‚” Dirco spokesperson Clayson Monyela said. “Secondly‚ as a First Lady‚ she’s not part of government or a government official. It doesn’t apply just because she’s the wife of a president‚” Monyela said.

Criminal law expert Ulrich Roux also dismissed the idea that diplomatic immunity would apply. He said a president or their spouse was just another foreign citizen.

READ MORE

MEC wants to know truth about Grace Mugabe assault claim

Gauteng Community Safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane says law enforcement agencies must investigate the alleged assault of a South African woman by ...
Politics
4 hours ago

Would diplomatic immunity apply in alleged Grace Mugabe assault case? No‚ says Dirco

A claim by a Johannesburg woman that she was assaulted by Zimbabwe's first lady on Sunday night has prompted people to question whether she would ...
News
21 hours ago

Most read

  1. Judge's widow has little chance in murder appeal‚ say in-laws South Africa
  2. Court weighs heavily on shoulders of #FeesMustFall activist South Africa
  3. Grace Mugabe to appear in court over Johannesburg assault charge South Africa
  4. LISTEN: Our journalists take you inside their #GuptaEmails story South Africa
  5. Motsoeneng could still be hit with a hefty legal bill South Africa

Latest Videos

Fight breaks out after racist spat at Ellis Park (Warning: strong language)
Cape protesters celebrate as court suspends their eviction
X