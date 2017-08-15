Grace Mugabe‚ the wife of Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe‚ has presented herself to South African police and is due to appear in a Johannesburg court on Tuesday.

This comes after a Johannesburg model claimed that she was assaulted by Grace after being in the company of her two sons at the weekend.

Gabriella Engels‚ 20‚ alleged she was assaulted at the Capital 20 West hotel in Sandton on Sunday night.

Engels said she suffered gashes to her forehead and scalp.

Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo declined to offer any details on the case when contacted telephonically on Tuesday morning.

However‚ he subsequently issued a statement saying: "Since yesterday‚ it has emerged on several media and social media platforms that a 20-year-old South African woman was allegedly assaulted by a prominent woman at a hotel in Sandton."