Zimbabwe first lady Grace Mugabe is negotiating with police in connection with a complaint of assault made against her by a Johannesburg model‚ South African authorities said on Tuesday afternoon.

There was confusion on Tuesday whether the wife of Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe had handed herself over to police and if she would appear in court.

South African Police Service spokesperson Vish Naidoo and police ministry spokesman Vuyo Mhaga said Mugabe was negotiating with police before handing herself over.

“It was supposed to happen today. It didn’t materialise yet‚” Naidoo said at around 3.30pm on Tuesday.

Asked about rumours beginning to circulate that she had left the country to return to Harare‚ Naidoo said her legal team had told the police just after 4pm that she is in SA. He added he was not going to answer any “ifs”.

Gabriella Engels‚ 20‚ opened a case with the police on Monday afternoon. She alleged she was assaulted by Grace Mugabe at the Capital 20 West hotel in Sandton on Sunday night‚ sustaining gashes to her forehead and scalp.

Naidoo said they are investigating the charge.

“In the interim there are still negotiations taking place.”