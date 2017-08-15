GuptaEmails lead to corruption charges against Pamensky

Charges of corruption and abuse of his position at Eskom have been laid against Mark Pamensky‚ a former board member of the electricity utility‚ after leaked Gupta emails over his alleged role in state capture.

Pamensky was a director at the Gupta owned Oakbay Resources and Energy at the same time.

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) announced the laying of charges against Pamensky on Tuesday. In a statement Outa COO Ben Theron said “the charges relate to Pamensky’s conduct while he was a director of Eskom and of at least one business linked to the Guptas’ business empire”.