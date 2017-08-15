The Labour Court in Johannesburg on Tuesday postponed its case‚ seeking to determine who should be held liable for the journalists legal costs‚ to September 6.

Judge David Gush said a decision would be made then on who was liable for the costs‚ “whether Mr Motsoeneng is here or not.” The costs‚ he added‚ amounted to about R500 000.

Motsoeneng‚ who is the second respondent‚ was not present in court on Tuesday to explain why he should not be held liable.

SABC legal representative Sandile July asked Judge Gush for a postponement to allow more time for preparation.

The SABC's former acting group executive for News and Current Affairs‚ Simon Tebele‚ was present as a third respondent. However‚ he said that he had not been given enough time to inform his legal representative that the matter would continue. Tebele said he was also in severe pain and recuperating from an operation.