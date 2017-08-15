Mugabe hit me: model

The model said Mugabe beat her and two of her friends with an extension cord, while Mugabe's bodyguards looked on.

Garnet Basson, CEO of the Capital hotel group, said there was an incident that prompted management to ask guests to leave.

"What happened in the hotel room, I don't have a comment on ... I can't disclose the name. We did have guests removed from the premises due to a scenario where we thought it was not good for them to stay there."

Engels said she suffered gashes to her forehead and scalp.

The Times has seen pictures of the injuries.

"What is a girl compared to a woman beating you and 10+ bodyguards standing back, leaving her to do this sh*t," she tweeted about the incident.

Engels said she went to the nearest police station on Sunday night, but was shown away by the police officer on duty, who told her to first seek medical attention.

Engels' mother, Debbie, said they were going to open an assault case yesterday.

"She was in so much shock, she couldn't tell me what happened," the mother said.

"I rushed her to the hospital to get stitches and when she calmed down, she told me she was assaulted by Mugabe's wife," she said.