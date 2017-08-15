Oliphant probes pitbull attack on Cape Town domestic worker
Labour minister Mildred Oliphant has launched an investigation into a dog attack on a domestic worker in Cape Town.
Lilian Mkosi‚ 57‚ was attacked by her employer Brent Chad’s two pitbulls in Monte Vista while he was out playing golf on July 29‚ IOL reported on Monday.
She was reportedly working in the house when the dogs dragged her to the ground by biting her legs‚ then went for her head and neck.
She said the police and paramedics were able to help her only after a neighbour threw raw meat on the floor to distract the dogs.
A Labour Ministry statement on Monday said: “The incident allegedly happened despite the domestic worker repeatedly reporting of the imminent danger that these dogs were posing to her.
“The Minister of Labour wishes to remind employers that the Occupational Health and Safety Act enjoins them to prevent and remove hazards in every workplace‚ including households where domestic workers are employed‚ and this duty is clearly defined in the act‚” said the statement.
“It is against this background that the Department of Labour will‚ as a matter of urgency‚ institute an investigation into this incident and make a determination.
“The minister also wishes to indicate that she has instituted a process to amend the Compensation for Occupational Diseases and Injuries Act in order to ensure that domestic and casual workers are also covered in cases of occupational injuries and diseases.”
According to IOL‚ the pitbulls were put down by a vet and Chad said he would compensate Mkosi for the injuries to her head‚ hands and legs‚ and pay her medical bills.
free to read for a
limited period! SIGN UP