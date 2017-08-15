Labour minister Mildred Oliphant has launched an investigation into a dog attack on a domestic worker in Cape Town.

Lilian Mkosi‚ 57‚ was attacked by her employer Brent Chad’s two pitbulls in Monte Vista while he was out playing golf on July 29‚ IOL reported on Monday.

She was reportedly working in the house when the dogs dragged her to the ground by biting her legs‚ then went for her head and neck.

She said the police and paramedics were able to help her only after a neighbour threw raw meat on the floor to distract the dogs.

A Labour Ministry statement on Monday said: “The incident allegedly happened despite the domestic worker repeatedly reporting of the imminent danger that these dogs were posing to her.