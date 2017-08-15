Police have arrested a 54-year-old Soweto‚ Johannesburg‚ woman after leaving children locked up alone in her house while she went to church to drink holy water.

Police Captain Mpande Khoza said the woman locked the children in her house in Chiawelo‚ Soweto‚ on Tuesday morning. The four children are aged three months‚ 9 months‚ 11 months and six years.

“The police were alerted by the neighbours after they heard the children screaming and shouting from the woman's house. According to the neighbours they say the children were crying from before 9am until the police arrived at 2.30pm. They said they tried to open the door‚ but it was locked.

When the police arrived at the house one of the children had lost their voice because of crying.

“The woman alleged that she left the children in the house before nine o'clock. She said she rushed to her church to drink holy water‚ but the problem was there was a long queue and she could not come back early‚” said Khoza.

Police forced the door open and found the children hungry and crying.

“One of the babies had flu symptoms and the other one had a swollen eye. The children were placed under the care of the social workers. We would like to appeal to all foster parents to be careful when taking care of children. They must know their strength and how many children they can take care of‚” Khoza said.

The woman will be charged with child neglect.