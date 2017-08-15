R1.169 million paid to suspended Esidimeni officials

Two senior officials implicated in the transfers that led to the deaths of more than 100 Esidimeni patients have received R1.169 million while suspended on full pay.

Six other officials involved in the scandal around the treatment of state psychiatric patients are still working for the Gauteng Health Department.

This was disclosed by Gauteng Health MEC Gwen Ramokgopa in a written reply to questions in the Gauteng Legislature by the Democratic Alliance’s MPL‚ Jack Bloom.

He said in a statement on Tuesday that the head of department (HOD) Dr Tiego Selebano and Director of Mental Health Dr Makgabo Manamela were suspended in February this year after the report of the Health Ombudsman.