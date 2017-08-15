South Africa

R1.169 million paid to suspended Esidimeni officials

15 August 2017 - 10:28 By Staff Reporter
Life Esidimeni. File photo
Life Esidimeni. File photo
Image: Google Photo

Two senior officials implicated in the transfers that led to the deaths of more than 100 Esidimeni patients have received R1.169 million while suspended on full pay.

Six other officials involved in the scandal around the treatment of state psychiatric patients are still working for the Gauteng Health Department.

This was disclosed by Gauteng Health MEC Gwen Ramokgopa in a written reply to questions in the Gauteng Legislature by the Democratic Alliance’s MPL‚ Jack Bloom.

He said in a statement on Tuesday that the head of department (HOD) Dr Tiego Selebano and Director of Mental Health Dr Makgabo Manamela were suspended in February this year after the report of the Health Ombudsman.

Police probing Esidimeni deaths still awaiting post-mortem reports

Police investigating the deaths of 115 Esidimeni mental health patients are still awaiting post-mortem reports from the Gauteng Health Department.
News
9 days ago

"Dr Selebano has since been paid R784‚040 and Dr Manamela has received R385‚269 while their disciplinary process continues."

This comes after the inquiry of the health ombudsman‚ Prof Malegapuru Makgoba‚ into the deaths of state psychiatric patients after they were transferred from Life Esidimeni care centres to 27 unregistered NGOs across the province. The ombudsman called for urgent action to be taken‚ including the closure of some NGOs and for the remaining patients to be moved to registered facilities.

“I am disappointed that the disciplinary cases are taking so long and that huge amounts of money are being paid to suspended officials‚” Bloom said.

“It also means that a permanent HOD and Mental Health Director cannot be appointed so long as the incumbents are still employed by the department.

“Every effort should be made to conclude the disciplinary cases as soon as possible so that there is accountability and justice for the victims.”

Government and Life Esidimeni families reach agreement on Alternative Dispute Resolution

Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi and Gauteng Premier David Makhura have reached an agreement with representatives of the families of the victims of ...
Politics
25 days ago

Makgoba in February recommended disciplinary action against Selebano for gross misconduct and incompetence in accordance with the Disciplinary Code and Procedure.

The ombudsman also recommended disciplinary hearings against Manamela for gross misconduct and incompetence as well as tampering with evidence.

Makgoba further said the officials should be reported to their respective professional bodies for "appropriate remedial action with regard professional and ethical conduct".

Bloom said a further six deputy directors faced disciplinary hearings but were not suspended.

According to MEC Ramokgopa‚ he said‚ this was because there was no reason to suspend them “when the Health Ombudsman's recommendation was for 'corrective' disciplinary action.”

Ramokgopa said that the Department had to follow supply chain processes to get outside professionals to handle the disciplinary hearings‚ which led to delays.

Zuma authorises Special Investigating Unit probe into Life Esidimeni tragedy

President Jacob Zuma on Tuesday authorised the Special Investigating Unit to probe the Gauteng Health Department following the deaths of over 100 ...
Politics
1 month ago

Said Bloom: “A detailed report on the outcomes is awaited by the MEC and will be communicated thereafter‚ and it is anticipated that the remaining hearings on two of the six deputy directors will be concluded by the end of August.”

The premier's office is handling the matters of the HOD and Director.

Most read

  1. Judge's widow has little chance in murder appeal‚ say in-laws South Africa
  2. Court weighs heavily on shoulders of #FeesMustFall activist South Africa
  3. Grace Mugabe to appear in court over Johannesburg assault charge South Africa
  4. LISTEN: Our journalists take you inside their #GuptaEmails story South Africa
  5. Motsoeneng could still be hit with a hefty legal bill South Africa

Latest Videos

Fight breaks out after racist spat at Ellis Park (Warning: strong language)
Cape protesters celebrate as court suspends their eviction
X