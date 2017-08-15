Two well-known actors‚ a kwaito music producer and a former African National Congress Youth League deputy president are all in the running to be on the SABC’s next board.

They are part of a list of 363 individuals who applied to fill 12 vacancies on the SABC’s permanent board‚ once the current interim board’s tenure comes to an end in September.

This list of names has been submitted to the portfolio committee on communications‚ which met on Tuesday to discuss the process it will follow when shortlisting candidates.

It's however not clear whether applicants applied personally or were nominated by a second party.

Tony Kgoroge‚ who has appeared in movies like Invictus and Blood Diamond with Hollywood stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Djimon Hounsou‚ and Jack Devnarain‚ who plays Rajesh Kumar on popular soapie drama Isidingo‚ are among the applicants.

Other notable applicants are music producer Gabi le Roux who produced the late Mandoza’s crossover hit "Nkalakatha".