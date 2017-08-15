South Africans step forward to serve on SABC board
Two well-known actors‚ a kwaito music producer and a former African National Congress Youth League deputy president are all in the running to be on the SABC’s next board.
They are part of a list of 363 individuals who applied to fill 12 vacancies on the SABC’s permanent board‚ once the current interim board’s tenure comes to an end in September.
This list of names has been submitted to the portfolio committee on communications‚ which met on Tuesday to discuss the process it will follow when shortlisting candidates.
It's however not clear whether applicants applied personally or were nominated by a second party.
Tony Kgoroge‚ who has appeared in movies like Invictus and Blood Diamond with Hollywood stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Djimon Hounsou‚ and Jack Devnarain‚ who plays Rajesh Kumar on popular soapie drama Isidingo‚ are among the applicants.
Other notable applicants are music producer Gabi le Roux who produced the late Mandoza’s crossover hit "Nkalakatha".
Former ANC Youth League deputy president Ronald Lamola has also thrown his name into the hat.
Others include former SABC executive Hlaudi Motsoeneng’s lawyer Zola Majavu‚ who was also a top Premier Soccer League official‚ as well as former 2010 World Cup spokesperson Rich Mkhondo and former SABC head of news Dr Snuki Zikalala.
Former board members Rachel Kalidass and Desmond Golding are also on the list of aspirant board members.
Communications portfolio committee chairperson Humphrey Maxegwana told the meeting that members have not seen the CVs of all those who applied.
“We can’t shortlist today because I don’t have the CVs yet‚” said Maxegwana.
He said all shortlisted candidates will be vetted‚ with the vetting to be done by an independent organisation contracted by Parliament.
He said the committee will sit for three days to interview a shortlist of 36 candidates.
Each interview will take a maximum of 45 minutes.
Democratic Alliance MP Phumzile van Damme said they first want to do their own research on each candidate and that parliament should publish the CVs of all those shortlisted.
“Civil society must also be able to comment on those candidates‚” said Van Damme.
The ANC’s Lerumo Kalako said he agreed with proposals on time limits and the number of shortlisted candidates.
“I agree with the proposal. Let’s look at around 36 names. Each member must be allowed to choose 12 names which they think are the best‚” said Kalako.
Mbuyiseni Ndlozi of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) objected to holding interviews for four days as this would disadvantage those being interviewed first and benefit those coming last.
He said the committee should focus on quality and not the quantity of applications.
“But I have to emphasise on the quality. I’m comfortable with the 36‚” said Ndlozi.
free to read for a
limited period! SIGN UP