South Africa

Taxi driver apprehends passenger who attacked him with acid

15 August 2017 - 16:25 By Naledi Shange
Minibus Taxi rank.
Minibus Taxi rank.
Image: SIPHIWE SIBEKO

With his skin still bubbling from suspected acid‚ a Johannesburg taxi driver managed to apprehend a passenger who had allegedly attacked him on Tuesday afternoon‚ said paramedics.

ER24 paramedics said the 50-year-man sustained serious burn wounds to his face‚ arm and chest in what was believed to have been an attempted hijacking in Florida‚ west of Johannesburg.

“The patient later told paramedics that he had picked up the suspect and had driven him to the Rail Road. The suspect then attempted to hijack the patient and throw‚ what is believed to have been acid‚ in his face‚” said ER24.

“The patient was able to apprehend the suspect who was later handed over to the local authorities.”

Police were probing the incident.

