An unsealed swab guard in the Van Breda triple-axe murder trial could come back to haunt the state’s case.

On Tuesday Henri van Breda’s defence counsel‚ Piet Botha‚ cross-examined Warrant Officer Lorraine Nel‚ who received exhibits from the Stellenbosch murder scene to test for the presence of blood.

Van Breda stands accusing of axing his parents‚ Martin and Teresa‚ and brother Rudi to death in 2015‚ and attempting to murder his sister Marli.

Botha took Nel through the lab’s procedures‚ looking for loopholes along the way‚ and found one when he reached exhibit 117: the guard on a swab used to testing for blood in the shower at the Van Breda family home in De Zalze was not sealed – although the bag in which it was contained was.