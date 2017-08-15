South Africa

Van Breda lawyer finds a chink in tests for blood at axe murder house

15 August 2017 - 14:27 By Tanya Farber
Henri van Breda in Cape Town High Court with his defense lawyers Pieter Botha and Matthys Combrink.
Henri van Breda in Cape Town High Court with his defense lawyers Pieter Botha and Matthys Combrink.
Image: Anthony Molyneaux

An unsealed swab guard in the Van Breda triple-axe murder trial could come back to haunt the state’s case.

On Tuesday Henri van Breda’s defence counsel‚ Piet Botha‚ cross-examined Warrant Officer Lorraine Nel‚ who received exhibits from the Stellenbosch murder scene to test for the presence of blood.

Van Breda stands accusing of axing his parents‚ Martin and Teresa‚ and brother Rudi to death in 2015‚ and attempting to murder his sister Marli.

Botha took Nel through the lab’s procedures‚ looking for loopholes along the way‚ and found one when he reached exhibit 117: the guard on a swab used to testing for blood in the shower at the Van Breda family home in De Zalze was not sealed – although the bag in which it was contained was.

Blood-spatter expert's illness delays Van Breda trial

A crucial week in the Van Breda triple-axe murder trial was delayed for a day on Monday.
News
1 day ago

The blood in the shower also came under the spotlight last week when it was revealed in the high court in Cape Town that DNA from Rudi and Henri was found in the shower – and possibly that of Teresa.

“Where is the seal on this exhibit?” Botha asked Nel.

“This exhibit was not sealed‚” she replied. “I received them in a sealed state (in the bag) but the swab guard itself was not sealed.”

State prosecutor Susan Galloway pointed out that Nel had merely done presumptive tests to ascertain if blood was present‚ whereas the DNA tests done by another section were the conclusive ones.

The lengthy cross-examination came after Galloway questioned Nel for four minutes. The prosecutor asked if the exhibits she had received were the same ones she had tested. Nel said yes‚ and confirmed that any discrepancies she encountered had been resolved.

It also came to light on Tuesday that there is a document detailing Marli’s injuries‚ but Desai said the press was barred from reporting on its contents.

The case continues on Wednesday.

READ MORE:

DNA evidence heats up Van Breda triple axe-murder trial

The Van Breda triple axe-murder trial has seen emotions flare since it began four months ago. And this week the stakes were unusually high when DNA ...
News
2 days ago

Van Breda's counsel accused of stalling the trial

“Don’t confuse the court with all kinds of calculations. Complicated mathematics does not change the facts‚" said the chief DNA analyst at day 31 of ...
News
4 days ago

DNA analyst grilled for three hours in Van Breda triple-axe murder case

For three hours‚ triple-axe murder accused Henri van Breda's defence counsel looked for a chink in the armor of DNA analysis that could work against ...
News
5 days ago

Stiletto-wearing cop stabs back at Van Breda lawyer

She wears pearls and black high heels that could impale an ant right in the middle. But when Lieutenant-Colonel Sharlene Otto raises her slender ...
News
7 days ago

Most read

  1. Police arrest women for leaving small children alone at home while she went to ... South Africa
  2. Web firm fights US government over protester data in fresh privacy clash Sci-Tech
  3. 369 Capetonians fined for ignoring water curbs South Africa
  4. LISTEN: Our journalists take you inside their #GuptaEmails story South Africa
  5. Taxi driver apprehends passenger who attacked him with acid South Africa

Latest Videos

'I just want my child, even if it's just his body: Majakaneng mother
Vigilant couple outsmarts hijackers in Midrand
X