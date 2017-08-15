Violent protesters shut down North West roads

The N4‚ the R104 to Mooinooi and several other roads in the North West are closed due to a protest by Majakaneng residents who are demanding the arrest of a local farmer accused of killing a man.

Community leader Charlie Mathupi said the deceased was shot while attempting to steal oranges at the farm two weeks ago.

The 24-year-old's body has not been recovered.

"We want the farmer to give us the body. Teboho Ndlovu's family is in pain because they don't know what happened to him‚" said Mathupi.

Protest action in the area has been ongoing for three days.

On Tuesday‚ passing cars were pelted with stones. A delivery truck was also hijacked and set alight by protesters.

Police are on the scene. No arrests have been made.

Police spokesman Colonel Sabata Mogwabane said investigations are under way into Ndlovu's disappearance.