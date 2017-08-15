South Africa

WATCH: Joburg couple outsmart hijackers

15 August 2017 - 14:12 By TimesLIVE

A couple narrowly escaped a hijacking outside their home in Midrand, Johannesburg.

CCTV footage captured Anelle Hills and her husband arriving home when three would-be hijackers in a Mercedes Benz pulled up behind them.

Anelle had just got out of the vehicle when she noticed a gunman advancing towards her.

She jumped back into the car and her husband reversed down the driveway and away to safety.

In the video, the suspects make a clumsy U-turn before driving away.

