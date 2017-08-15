Racial insults‚ drinks and expletives flew as spectators got involved in a scrum after this weekend’s Sharks win over the Golden Lions at Ellis Park.

Sijadu Mzozoyana‚ who witnessed the scuffle‚ said a man had allegedly called a woman a k****r when she did not take kindly to him groping her as rugby fans left the stadium.

“There was an altercation between a white man and a black woman. This gentleman physically grabbed the black lady’s bum. She was upset about it and she slapped him across the face and started screaming at him‚” he said.

Mzozoyana said he then heard the white man say to the woman‚ “shut the f** up you black k****r”.

“He said this more than once. I then walked towards him and asked who is this k****r he was referring to. Before I could get to him‚ a group of white guys came up and stopped me. I didn’t want to throw punches. I wanted to speak to him.

“I wanted to ask what the word meant to him‚ but people started getting in the way‚” said Mzozoyana. “The guy got up and ran away.”