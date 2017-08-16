Activists demand justice for Marikana massacre victims

Gugulethu community leader Ma Nowi Mdayi said she was at the march to demand justice for the widows and children of Marikana who had been promised houses and better education. She said the widows were still staying in shacks and some of the children had dropped out of school. “Our government should stop playing with people’s lives and giving them false hope. They forget that these people voted for them.”

Sanele Madolo from Monwabisi Park in Khayelitsha said‚ “I want to see justice done to the victims of Marikana. They killed those strikers like dogs and no proper investigation was done.”

In a memorandum handed to Ashika Singh of the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development and to Sergeant Zoleka of the South African Police Service‚ Right2Know said that all miners must be given a living wage of R12‚500 and the families of the dead mine workers must be given compensation by the government. Promises made by Lonmin to mine workers and the surrounding communities must be fulfilled‚ including building quality houses for mine workers.

If Lonmin failed to assist widows of the murdered mine workers the company should be nationalised‚ Right2Know said.

This article was originally published by GroundUp.