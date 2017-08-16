Amcu members gather to remember Marikana massacre

People have started gathering at the Marikana koppie in Rustenburg to commemorate the 5th anniversary of the Marikana massacre.

Organised by the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu)‚ the ceremony marks the tragic killing of 34 mineworkers by police during a wage strike in 2012.

A massive white tent and sound stage have been erected near the koppie that is slowly being filled by hundreds attending Wednesday’s proceedings.

Traditional music groups are providing entertainment for the growing audience which is set to be addressed by Amcu president Joseph Mathunjwa after 2pm.