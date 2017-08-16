A week-long feud between a Durban mother-in-law and her 30-year-old daughter-in-law led to a suicide this week‚ said Reaction Unit South Africa.

The reaction unit officers were called to a house in Verulam just after 11am on Tuesday after two children‚ aged two and five‚ went to a neighbour's home saying that their mother had locked them outside and was not responding to their calls.

The children's mother was found dead‚ hanging by a scarf from the shower arm in the bathroom.

"Her emotional husband‚ who arrived on scene‚ blamed the suicide on his mother who had a week-long dispute with the deceased regarding the cleanliness of the kitchen cupboards‚" said RUSA.

"A few minutes later the husband‚ who also threatened to commit suicide‚ fled the scene." He was helped by the reaction officers.

"Investigations into the matter are currently under way‚" said RUSA.