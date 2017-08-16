Arrest after SA exec's body found in Mauritius resort

A security guard has been arrested in connection with the murder of a South African woman in Mauritius.

Mauritian police spokesman Inspector Shiva Coothen said Sahib Meerhossen was arrested on Monday after Lara Rijs's body was found in a pool of blood.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Rijs studied at Rhodes, Unisa and the Edinburgh Business School.

Her family was en route to Mauritius on Tuesday, the same day Meerhossen appeared in the Pamplemousses District Court.

He will remain behind bars until his next appearance on August 22.

Coothen said Meerhossen apparently accompanied Rijs to her bungalow in the north of the island.

"I don't know if he used to do that or Lara invited the security guard to accompany her."

Coothen said there was no break-in at Rijs's bungalow in AO Residence de Luxe in Grand Baie.

The police found her body on Monday at 4pm in a pool of blood with a cut in her neck. Coothen could not confirm local reports that Rijs was raped.

Rijs arrived in Mauritius three months ago where she worked as a manager in Port Louis at the Geneva Management Group global financial services.

GMG CE Dave Elzas said the company was "distraught and deeply saddened" at the news of Rijs's death.

"We extend our most sincere condolences to her family and will make every assistance available to them at this difficult time."