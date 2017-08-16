Moche added that the drivers were also threatening journalists not to report on their strike.

Another Twitter user‚ @Ituza4u‚ confirmed that the Mabopane Highway had been blocked. He added: "Taxis drivers tried to take car keys from a mini van with occupants fortunately driver managed to speed off next to Mashamaite garage."

The Tshwane Metro Police department said late on Tuesday that it had received information about a possible strike by taxi drivers. Because no application was made for the protest and no permission had been given‚ any strike action would be considered as "illegal activity".

"The notices received suggests that the taxi drivers will gather from 03h00 on Wednesday morning at Denneboom Taxi rank in Mamelodi and will proceed in different groups of the motorcade to Tshwane house in the Pretoria CBD at corner Madiba and Lilian Ngoyi Street to possibly hand over a memorandum‚" the department said in an alert.

Among the areas expected to be affected are Tsamaya Road‚ Stormvoel Road‚ Nico Smith Street‚ Steve Biko Street‚ Flower Street‚ Eskia Mphahlele Drive‚ Struben Street‚ Thabo Sehume‚ Madiba Street and Lilian Ngoyi.

"As law enforcement‚ any unlawful activity will not be tolerated. Those who will break the law‚ will be dealt with accordingly. Tshwane Metro Police and other law enforcement agencies will deploy members to areas that may be affected for law enforcement‚" said Tshwane Metro Police spokesman‚ Senior Superintendent Isaac Mahamba.

According to a pamphlet being circulated on Tuesday‚ ahead of the protests‚ the reasons for the strike were largely due to complaints by taxi drivers about law enforcement.