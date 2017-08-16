BREAKING: Taxi protests rattle Tshwane
Taxi drivers have blocked some roads‚ allegedly threatened motorists and caused traffic congestion as protest action got underway in Tshwane early on Wednesday.
SABC News journalist Tshepiso Moche tweeted from the scene of the protests: "All routes leaving Mabopane to join the R80 Mabopane Highway have been blocked by taxi drivers."
In a series of follow-up tweets‚ he said: "Train commuters are also being turned away at Soshanguve train station by striking taxi drivers. Taxi drivers are now threatening motorist with violence even swearing at them for trying to negotiate with them."
Police and motorists were being turned away by taxi drivers on the Molefe Makinta Road.
Moche added that the drivers were also threatening journalists not to report on their strike.
Another Twitter user‚ @Ituza4u‚ confirmed that the Mabopane Highway had been blocked. He added: "Taxis drivers tried to take car keys from a mini van with occupants fortunately driver managed to speed off next to Mashamaite garage."
The Tshwane Metro Police department said late on Tuesday that it had received information about a possible strike by taxi drivers. Because no application was made for the protest and no permission had been given‚ any strike action would be considered as "illegal activity".
"The notices received suggests that the taxi drivers will gather from 03h00 on Wednesday morning at Denneboom Taxi rank in Mamelodi and will proceed in different groups of the motorcade to Tshwane house in the Pretoria CBD at corner Madiba and Lilian Ngoyi Street to possibly hand over a memorandum‚" the department said in an alert.
Among the areas expected to be affected are Tsamaya Road‚ Stormvoel Road‚ Nico Smith Street‚ Steve Biko Street‚ Flower Street‚ Eskia Mphahlele Drive‚ Struben Street‚ Thabo Sehume‚ Madiba Street and Lilian Ngoyi.
"As law enforcement‚ any unlawful activity will not be tolerated. Those who will break the law‚ will be dealt with accordingly. Tshwane Metro Police and other law enforcement agencies will deploy members to areas that may be affected for law enforcement‚" said Tshwane Metro Police spokesman‚ Senior Superintendent Isaac Mahamba.
According to a pamphlet being circulated on Tuesday‚ ahead of the protests‚ the reasons for the strike were largely due to complaints by taxi drivers about law enforcement.
"As Mamelodi taxi drivers‚ we are very concerned about enforcement tickets that blocked our PRDP drivers licence and motor disc (sic)‚" the notice read.
The drivers said they would be driving at 20km/h from Mamelodi until they reached the Vermuelen and Prinsloo intersection where they would hand over a memorandum to Tshwane officials - including‚ they hoped‚ Mayor Solly Msimanga.
Rob Beezy (@TrafficSA) tweeted some morning updates:
