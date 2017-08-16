First lady disgraces Zimbabwe

Confusion reigned supreme on Tuesday afternoon as word spread of Zimbabwe's first lady Grace Mugabe's imminent arrest and court appearance.

Police Minister Fikile Mbalula set the ball rolling by confirming Mugabe had handed herself over to authorities.

But the first lady was nowhere to be seen at either the Randburg or Wynberg Magistrate's Courts in Johannesburg, where she was thought to be appearing on an assault charge.

Mugabe allegedly attacked 20-year-old model Gabriella Engels on Sunday night at The Capital 20 West Hotel in Sandton.

Engels said Mugabe, with about 10 bodyguards, burst into a room where her sons Chatunga Bellarmine and Robert Junior were staying.