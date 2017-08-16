From a torrent to trickle: Guzzlers' water supply throttled

Two of Cape Town’s biggest water wasters became the first to have their supply restricted on Wednesday.

Water management devices were installed at houses in Constantia and Claremont where water use has ranged between 60 000 and 120 000 litres a month — equivalent to between between 2 000 and 3 300 litres a day.

They are now restricted to 350 litres a day‚ the amount four-person households have been told is adequate amid a crippling drought and the toughest water restrictions the city has seen.