The Kruger National Park is going high-tech with its access control systems at its entrance gates‚ starting in the southern part of the park. From 1 September 2017‚ all visitors over the age of 18 must produce an identity document for scanning in order to gain access to the game reserve.

For non-South African visitors‚ they must produce passports but a South African driver’s licence will also be acceptable‚ the Sanparks said in a statement.

"The new system will assist with monitoring of people’s movement who enter and exit the park‚ and will ensure that information related to any persons entering the park is centrally recorded and monitored."

Kruger park managing executive Glenn Phillips said the system will apply to everybody including SANParks staff members‚ suppliers and other residents of the park.