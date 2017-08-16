Johannesburg Boat & Water Show returns to thrill boating enthusiasts

The Johannesburg Boat & Water Show, the premiere boat and lifestyle show in Southern Africa and one of the world’s leading boat shows, is returning to Johannesburg and promises to be the biggest event to date.

This year’s show will take place at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit in Gauteng from September 1 to 3 2017, showcasing exciting brands such as Yamaha, Waterworld, Boating International and Suzuki as it brings together the entire recreational boating industry, including manufacturers, dealers and consumers.

The show attracts more than 10,000 people every year – last year, it was attended by 10,643 consumers.

More than 200 exhibitors will take part in the three-day lifestyle expo to display the best marine products and trends over 10,000 square metres of exhibition space.