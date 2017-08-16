Johannesburg Boat & Water Show returns to thrill boating enthusiasts
More than 200 exhibitors will take part in the three-day lifestyle expo
The Johannesburg Boat & Water Show, the premiere boat and lifestyle show in Southern Africa and one of the world’s leading boat shows, is returning to Johannesburg and promises to be the biggest event to date.
This year’s show will take place at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit in Gauteng from September 1 to 3 2017, showcasing exciting brands such as Yamaha, Waterworld, Boating International and Suzuki as it brings together the entire recreational boating industry, including manufacturers, dealers and consumers.
The show attracts more than 10,000 people every year – last year, it was attended by 10,643 consumers.
More than 200 exhibitors will take part in the three-day lifestyle expo to display the best marine products and trends over 10,000 square metres of exhibition space.
There is also an exciting entertainment programme for the whole family. Show-goers can take part in a cool 4x4 riding experience and attend a Land Rover towing demonstration on the 4x4 track. For those with little ones, there will face painting, clowns, magicians and jumping castles.
The range of special events, attractions and family-friendly features make this show stand out. From families to corporate clients, there’s something for everyone.
The show will take place on the same weekend as the popular Wesbank SA Motoring Experience, which is also happening at the Kyalami circuit.
Don’t miss the Johannesburg Boat & Water Show – a must-attend event for all boating and water enthusiasts. Hurry and get your tickets now to avoid missing out!
This article was paid for by the Johannesburg Boat & Water Show.
free to read for a
limited period! SIGN UP