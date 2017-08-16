South Africa

Johannesburg Boat & Water Show returns to thrill boating enthusiasts

More than 200 exhibitors will take part in the three-day lifestyle expo

16 August 2017 - 14:08
Sponsored
The 2016 Johannesburg Boat & Water Show was attended by more than 10,000 people.
The 2016 Johannesburg Boat & Water Show was attended by more than 10,000 people.
Image: SUPPLIED

The Johannesburg Boat & Water Show, the premiere boat and lifestyle show in Southern Africa and one of the world’s leading boat shows, is returning to Johannesburg and promises to be the biggest event to date.

This year’s show will take place at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit in Gauteng from September 1 to 3 2017, showcasing exciting brands such as Yamaha, Waterworld, Boating International and Suzuki as it brings together the entire recreational boating industry, including manufacturers, dealers and consumers.

The show attracts more than 10,000 people every year – last year, it was attended by 10,643 consumers.

More than 200 exhibitors will take part in the three-day lifestyle expo to display the best marine products and trends over 10,000 square metres of exhibition space.  

Image: SUPPLIED

There is also an exciting entertainment programme for the whole family. Show-goers can take part in a cool 4x4 riding experience and attend a Land Rover towing demonstration on the 4x4 track. For those with little ones, there will face painting, clowns, magicians and jumping castles.

The range of special events, attractions and family-friendly features make this show stand out. From families to corporate clients, there’s something for everyone.

The show will take place on the same weekend as the popular Wesbank SA Motoring Experience, which is also happening at the Kyalami circuit.

Don’t miss the Johannesburg Boat & Water Show – a must-attend event for all boating and water enthusiasts. Hurry and get your tickets now to avoid missing out!

This article was paid for by the Johannesburg Boat & Water Show.

Most read

  1. Khoisan on the curriculum? It just might happen in the Western Cape South Africa
  2. Study finds huge improvement in reading outcomes for disadvantaged children South Africa
  3. Justice Project: Tshwane taxi protest ‘both unfortunate and misguided’ South Africa
  4. LISTEN: Our journalists take you inside their #GuptaEmails story South Africa
  5. Johannesburg Boat & Water Show returns to thrill boating enthusiasts South Africa

Latest Videos

5 times Grace Mugabe lost the plot: first lady of violence?
Triple axe-murder cop cared for comatose sister of Henri van Breda
X