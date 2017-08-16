South Africa

Medical student found dead in Cuba

16 August 2017 - 14:46 By Staff Reporter
Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi. File photo.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER

A third year South African medical student has died in Havana‚ Cuba‚ allegedly due to suicide.

The SA National Department of Health said on Wednesday it was shocked and saddened at news of the student's death.

The student‚ formerly of KwaZulu-Natal‚ was found dead on Tuesday.

"The Department of Health and the Cuban authorities are now busy with investigations to determine the circumstances surrounding the death of the student and to inform the family before releasing any further details on the matter."

Health Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi said in a statement: "We are in complete shock to learn about the death of one of our students as we were eagerly waiting to receive him back in the country to practice medicine and contribute to the development of our nation."

The Minister said‚ “Our hearts and thoughts are with the family‚ relatives‚ colleagues and friends of the deceased in this darkest hour. We express our sincere condolences”.

The Department of Health in KwaZulu-Natal is arranging trauma counselling for members of the family.

