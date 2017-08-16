A Cape Town man accused of raping and murdering his girlfriend’s 18-month-old baby will spend another week behind bars after his bail hearing was postponed on Wednesday.

Ameer Peters‚ accused of murdering Jeremiah Ruiters on June 12‚ and Abigail Ruiters‚ who is accused of neglecting her child under the Children’s Act‚ seemed excited to see family members at Cape Town Magistrate’s Court.

But three relatives who came to support Peters were outnumbered by Ruiters’ family‚ neighbours and friends‚ who said Peters would be killed if he set foot in the Kensington neighbourhood where he lived in a wendy house with Ruiters.

Ruiters is expecting her first child with Peters in September and her parents said they hoped she would be out on bail by then.

Her brother Jonathan‚ 25‚ said Ruiters was doing better emotionally and had gained weight. “She feels better because her community and her family are supporting her‚” said Jonathan.

Ruiters maintains she was at work when Jeremiah was severely stabbed and beaten. Jonathan said she confronted Peters when she saw him at court but he denied that he was responsible for what happened.

The bail hearing will continue on August 25.