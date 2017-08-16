Former Paralympian athlete Oscar Pistorius was released from prison for a few hours on Wednesday to attend the funeral of his late maternal grandmother‚ Joyce Bekker.

This was confirmed to TimesLIVE by the Department of Correctional Services’ Singabakho Nxumalo.

"I just received an update from the head of centre that he received an application (from Oscar Pistorius’ family) to attend the funeral and they granted him permission to attend the funeral. I was told at about 13h20 that the funeral is finished and he is now back in prison to continue with his sentence‚" said Nxumalo.

Earlier on Wednesday‚ Pistorius’ brother‚ Carl‚ confirmed to TimesLIVE that a service would be held for their grandmother‚ who died last week at the age of 93. At the time‚ he said the family wasn't sure whether their brother would be attending the funeral.