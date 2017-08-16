South Africa

Panayiotou 'hit money' forfeited to the state

16 August 2017 - 08:58 By Kathryn Kimberley
Christopher Panayiotou. File photo.
Christopher Panayiotou. File photo.
Image: Gallo Images / Beeld / Werner Hills

The money Port Elizabeth murder accused Christopher Panayiotou allegedly paid to take out a hit on his wife has been finally forfeited to the state.

The Port Elizabeth High Court ordered the Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) to serve a copy of Tuesday’s ruling on Panayiotou‚ 30‚ who is behind bars‚ and self-confessed middleman Luthando Siyoni‚ 36‚ before transferring the cash into the criminal assets recovery account.

A total amount of R35,850 was seized by the AFU following the arrests of Panayiotou‚ Siyoni and alleged hitman Sizwezakhe Vumazonke.

Panayiotou’s wife‚ Uitenhage teacher‚ Jayde‚ 29‚ was kidnapped and shot dead in April 2015.

While the criminal trial is still ongoing‚ a conviction is not required for a forfeiture order in terms of the Criminal Procedure Act.

The Herald

Court dismisses application to acquit two of accused in Panayiotou murder trial

An application to have two of the men accused of conspiring to kill Jayde Panayiotou acquitted at the close of the state’s case was dismissed by ...
News
1 month ago

Cellphone evidence too weak to convict Panayiotou 'co-conspirators' - defence

A lawyer for two of the men accused of conspiring to kill Jayde Panayiotou believes there is not enough evidence before court to convict his clients ...
News
1 month ago

Lawyer asks court to discharge two Panayiotou murder trial accused

A lawyer for two of the men accused of conspiring to kill Jayde Panayiotou believes there is not enough evidence before court to convict his clients ...
News
1 month ago

State closes its case in Panayiotou murder trial

The state closed its case in the mammoth Panayiotou murder trial on Tuesday morning.
News
1 month ago

Police trapped Panayiotou accused with voucher prize

Zolani Sibeko thought he had won a prize.
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Family in mourning after SA woman is murdered in Mauritius South Africa
  2. SA’s child protection system failing abuse victims - report South Africa
  3. Will Oscar Pistorius be at gran's funeral today? South Africa
  4. LISTEN: Our journalists take you inside their #GuptaEmails story South Africa
  5. SABC 8 hailed for their show of defiance South Africa

Latest Videos

Marikana: A cry for justice continues 5 years on.
Vigilant couple outsmarts hijackers in Midrand
X