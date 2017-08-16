The money Port Elizabeth murder accused Christopher Panayiotou allegedly paid to take out a hit on his wife has been finally forfeited to the state.

The Port Elizabeth High Court ordered the Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) to serve a copy of Tuesday’s ruling on Panayiotou‚ 30‚ who is behind bars‚ and self-confessed middleman Luthando Siyoni‚ 36‚ before transferring the cash into the criminal assets recovery account.

A total amount of R35,850 was seized by the AFU following the arrests of Panayiotou‚ Siyoni and alleged hitman Sizwezakhe Vumazonke.

Panayiotou’s wife‚ Uitenhage teacher‚ Jayde‚ 29‚ was kidnapped and shot dead in April 2015.

While the criminal trial is still ongoing‚ a conviction is not required for a forfeiture order in terms of the Criminal Procedure Act.

The Herald