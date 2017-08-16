Police rescue crying, hungry foster kids locked up in Soweto house

Police have arrested a 54-year-old Soweto woman who left her four foster children locked up alone in her house while she went to church to drink holy water.

Captain Mpande Khoza said the woman locked the children in her house in Chiawelo, Soweto, on Tuesday morning. The four children are aged three months, 9 months, 11 months and six years.

"The police were alerted by the neighbours after they heard the children screaming and shouting from the woman's house. According to the neighbours, the children were crying from before 9am until the police arrived at 2.30pm. They said they tried to open the door but it was locked.

"The woman said she had rushed to her church to drink holy water but there was a long queue and she could not come back early," said Khoza.

Police forced the door open and found the children hungry and crying.

"One of the babies had flu symptoms and the other one had a swollen eye. The children were placed in the care of social workers."

The woman will be charged with child neglect.