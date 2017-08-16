The primary school teacher who was killed in a classroom by her estranged husband had received death threats before she was gunned down in Mpumalanga.

Kate Chiloane‚ 30‚ was shot in front of her Grade 2 pupils by Vusi Mdluli‚ 40‚ at Sedibasathutho primary school near Bushbuckridge before he turned the gun on himself on Monday.

“He sent her a message saying that he is not going to die alone‚” the victim’s mother‚ Lindiwe Sambo‚ 52‚ told the Sowetan in a report published on Wednesday. The couple had separated and her son-in-law had a short temper‚ she added.

Mdluli’s mother Freda Mdluli‚ 71‚ said the couple had a blissful marriage until her son lost his job‚ an event that she believed had pushed him over the edge. “Everything was ruined. I also tried to convince her to go back to their home but she refused. This hurt him very much” she told the Sowetan.