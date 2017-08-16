Robert Mugabe jets in as first lady's lawyers ask for diplomatic immunity

Acting national police commissioner Lt Gen Lesetja Mothiba told Parliament's portfolio committee on police that lawyers of Zimbabwe's first lady Grace Mugabe have agreed to cooperate with police.

However‚ he could not comment on the whereabouts of the wife of Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe after she reportedly assaulted a woman in Johannesburg as reports emerged that she had returned to Zimbabwe.

Mothiba said the National Director of Public Prosecutions Shaun Abrahams was present with Mugabe's lawyers when the commitment to cooperate with the police was made.

He said Mugabe's lawyers presented themselves to plead diplomatic immunity on her behalf.