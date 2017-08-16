South Africa

Scores of laptops and cellphones recovered after warehouse robbery

16 August 2017 - 14:59 By Timeslive
Image: SAPS

Seventy-eight laptops have been recovered following the arrest of two men for a warehouse robbery in Cape Town.

Police spokesman Lieutenant-Colonel Andrè Traut said the robbery happened on Saturday‚ when seven or eight men tied up the guard at a warehouse in Blackheath and drove inside with a truck.

Image: SAPS

“Utilising forklifts‚ they loaded about 200 sealed boxes containing cellular telephones‚ laptops‚ television LED screens and other items into the truck and left‚” he said.

Police recovered the truck and stolen items including the laptops‚ 165 cellphones and 29 tablet computers.

“More arrests are imminent as the investigators are following more leads outside of Cape Town‚” said Traut.

“Detectives have not ruled out the possibility of this incident being an inside job.”

The two suspects‚ aged 34 and 35‚ were arrested on Tuesday night and will appear at the Blue Downs Regional Court on Friday.

