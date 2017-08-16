Teacher dies fighting for justice over unfair dismissal

Matsie Ratsela spent years fighting for justice after being unfairly dismissed as a Grade R teacher in Soweto.

She died in April – barely four months before winning that battle in the Labour Court.

The court this week ordered that her estate be paid about R400 000.

The amount includes an award of R46 900 for back-pay made by the Commission for Conciliation‚ Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) in April 2012.

It also includes remuneration for the period between 2012 until her death.

Ratsela‚ who had been working as a grade R teacher at Tlholohelo Junior Primary School in Soweto since 2002‚ referred an unfair dismissal dispute to the CCMA in 2012 after she was dismissed.