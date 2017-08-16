A 55-year-old traffic officer attached to the Gauteng Traffic Department has been arrested for allegedly taking a R40 bribe from a taxi driver.

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) said on Wednesday that members of its National Anti-Corruption Unit together with the Gauteng Traffic Department Compliance Unit and SAPS Gauteng special task unit had nabbed the officer at his office in Tshwane.

“It is alleged that the officer and his colleagues stopped an overloaded taxi in Olivenhoutbosch in July this year. The officer allegedly demanded a R50 bribe‚ however the driver had only R40 and the officer then took the driver's cellphone. The officer is expected to be charged for bribery and robbery‚” the RTMC said.

The arrest brings to 11 the number of traffic officers arrested in connection to corruption in the last three months‚ it said.

“More arrests are expected in this case. Investigations are continuing in other provinces and arrests are imminent.

“The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) is committed to rid the traffic fraternity of apples and restore integrity within the sector‚” the law enforcement agency said.

Gauteng MEC for Community Safety Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane‚ lauded the traffic officer’s arrest.

"I applaud our Law Enforcement Agencies for the swift arrest of one of our traffic officers on R55 Olievenhoutbosch earlier today. I will never allow officers to dent the image of Police when they should be discharging their duties with loyalty and dedication.

“Overloaded vehicles threaten road safety and contribute to fatal crashes on our roads. The overloaded vehicles put the driver’s lives at risk‚ passengers and other road users. Our Law Enforcement Agencies will continue to intensify the law on vehicle overloading and corruption‚” said Nkosi-Malobane.