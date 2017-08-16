He was meant to be the star of the show‚ the main attraction who would finally take the public to the coalface of the Van Breda triple axe-murder trial.

But investigating officer Sergeant Marlon Appollis spent only 45 minutes being questioned and cross-examined on Wednesday.

After answering a few questions from state prosecutor Susan Galloway‚ it was expected that Henri van Breda's defence counsel‚ Piet Botha and Matthys Combrink‚ would subject Appollis to the same detailed interrogation seen in the court thus far. Instead‚ a superficial cross-examination took place.

Appollis revealed that Marli van Breda has still not recovered her memory of the gruesome night on which her parents and brother were hacked to death with an axe at their luxury home in Stellenbosch in 2015.