South Africa

WATCH: Gotcha! Motorists halt fleeing driver after N1 car crash

16 August 2017 - 12:57 By TimesLIVE

A motorist's attempt to flee the scene of an accident on the N1 near Centurion was thwarted when several drivers gave chase.

In undated dashcam footage tweeted on Wednesday by Yusuf Abramjee, the motorist rams into the bakkie in front of him, causing the other vehicle to careen into the concrete barrier and flip over.

The motorist hardly hesitates before trying to flee the scene.

But other drivers aren't having it.

Two vehicles speed up and pull in front of the offending motorist, forcing him to a stop. The third vehicle, with the dashcam, pulls up behind them, effectively trapping the driver. 

Twitter was quick to heap praise on the drivers who chased him down.

Yvonne Venter (@YvonneVenter) said, "Well done to those gentlemen who stopped him SA needs more like you to stand up! Thanx 4 sharing."

Amith Gosai (@AMG133) tweeted, "Those gentlemen who stopped him from fleeing need to be commended. Many often chose not to get involved when they see things like this."

hd (@_h_d_40_) said, "Hope the driver survived and the perpetrator charged. Brave motorists who stopped him should be commended for not being innocent bystanders."

